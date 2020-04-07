Earnings Coronavirus: Vir Biotechnology up 26.6%; Kiniksa Discount 0.7%

The shares of companies known to pursue coronavirus treatments were highest on Monday in a broad market rally.

Among the notable coronavirus titers, 26 have increased while 4 have decreased.

The World Health Organization has identified more than three dozen laboratories at biopharmaceutical companies, universities and international research organizations that have rushed into the race to find treatments to stop the pandemic.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) – Get Report shares rose $ 7.70, or 26.55%, to $ 36.70 after GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Get Report has announced a $ 250 million investment in the company and plans to collaborate on the development of treatments and vaccines for coronavirus.

Adaptive biotechnology (ADPT) – Get Report shares rose $ 2.38, or 9.25%, to $ 28.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies is working with Amgen (AMGN) – Receive a report on a therapy for COVID-19.

Inovio (NOT ME) – Get Report shares rose 70 cents, or 9.04%, to $ 8.44.

Inovio plans to start clinical trials in April for his vaccine candidate.

Among Monday’s late coronavirus stocks, Kiniksa (KNSA) – Get Report shares fell 12 cents, or 0.67%, to $ 17.79.

Kiniksa claims to have seen positive preliminary results from his monoclonal antibody mavrilimumab in patients with COVID-19.

Gilead (gild) – Get Report shares fell 48 cents, or 0.61%, to $ 77.73.

Gilead is in phase 3 studies to evaluate the efficacy of its remdesivir drugs in patients with moderate and severe COVID-19.

Modern (mRNA) – Get Report shares fell 20 cents, or 0.57%, to $ 34.64.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to begin phase 2 human testing in the spring or early summer.

In the broader markets, the S&P 500 index rose 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to 2,663.68, despite signs of a slowdown in the pandemic in the United States. The Nasdaq composite index rose 540.15 points, or 7.33%, to 7,913.24.

Seven coronavirus stocks outperformed the S&P 500 while 23 remained behind.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) – Get ratio increased by $ 5.54, or 7.4%, to $ 80.40.

