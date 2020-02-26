[earnings-surge-at-peugeot-maker-psa-in-advance-of-fiat-merger]



FILE Image: A PSA Team emblem is found guiding a car or truck exhibited during French carmaker's news meeting as they announce the firm's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison, in the vicinity of Paris, France, February 26, 2019.

February 26, 2020

By Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White

PARIS (Reuters) – Peugeot maker PSA Group reported its profitability arrived at a document superior in 2019 but the French carmaker forecast falling marketplace profits in Europe this 12 months as it pursues its merger with Fiat Chrysler, which is strong in North America.

PSA has trimmed fees in places this kind of as the procurement of elements as it has integrated its acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall, boosting functioning margins to eight.five% last 12 months.

The group, which also provides vehicles underneath the Citroen and DS manufacturers, offset a slump in car or truck sales by selling pricier SUV types, with launches like the Citroen C5 Aircross serving to to carry revenues by a bigger-than-predicted one% to 74.seven billion euros ($81.2 billion).

That helped it stand out in a automobile market where by some rivals together with France’s Renault have struggled with sliding revenues and profits, amid a broader downturn in need.

PSA’s team internet earnings greater 13.2% to a document 3.2 billion euros, and the enterprise elevated its dividend against 2019 outcomes to one.23 euros for each share, up 58% from 2018 ranges.

The carmaker was “once once more quite solid”, analysts at brokerage Oddo-BHF claimed in a be aware, adding the benefits confirmed the company’s “best-in-class standing.”

Even so PSA forecast a three% contraction in Europe’s auto market this year, by much its most important market. The tie-up with Fiat Chrysler will aid it acquire exposure to that group’s robust existence in North The usa with models like Jeep.

The two organizations struck a offer in December to develop the world’s No.four carmaker, to better cope with sector turmoil and the expense of creating less-polluting autos. Fiat also posted a lot more upbeat outcomes than most rivals this 12 months.

CORONAVIRUS WEIGHS

PSA manager Carlos Tavares advised a information convention that the two groups were both of those in superior form and nicely positioned to face current market problems with each other.

He reported he did not anticipate any key regulatory hurdles to the merger, introducing it experienced so considerably submitted 14 acceptance requests to competition authorities out of the 24 it wants so considerably. There are no instant strategies to change everything in the massive portfolio of brands inside of the put together team, he added.

Nonetheless the companies nonetheless face problems this 12 months, including the coronavirus outbreak which has paralyzed production in China and hits carmakers’ provide chain.

PSA claimed the coronavirus impact was even now tricky to assess. It factories in Wuhan, at the epicenter of the outbreak, are because of to reopen in the second week of March.

The carmaker suffered 700 million euros in losses and writedowns last year in China, where by its vehicle profits have tumbled, and where by it is exiting a joint venture with China’s Chongqing Changan Vehicle <000625.SZ>.

Tavares claimed the carmaker experienced not succeeded in Asia nevertheless and that the virus outbreak was probably to derail a slight advancement there in new months.

“In January, points had been getting far better right up until the coronavirus,” Tavares instructed a information meeting. He added that PSA prepared an “offensive” in electric powered automobiles in China, without the need of giving information.

PSA shares ended up broadly flat at 0832 GMT, soon after opening up near to 2% and then briefly turning negative, in a unstable stock marketplace affected by fears around the affect of the coronavirus health disaster.

($1 = .9201 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Sarah White Modifying by Keith Weir and Pravin Char)