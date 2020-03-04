earth-series-mvp-ben-zobrist-surprises-former-teammates-as-guest-‘coach’-in-cubs-camp

MESA, Ariz. – Right after joking close to about it, Cubs manager David Ross made the decision he’d superior make it completely apparent for anyone listening and for Twitter.

No, Ben Zobrist was not in Cubs camp Tuesday with any intent or even possibility of joining the club all over again.

“He’s in this article just observing, hanging out with the boys,” Ross claimed. “He’s just using it in here, getting all-around household. It’s nice to have a Planet Collection MVP in the area floating about. That under no circumstances hurts any one.”

Zobrist showed up at Ross’ invitation just a couple of days following a different former teammate from the 2016 Environment Collection, John Lackey, hung out with Ross, Jon Lester and some of the other pitchers.

1 major variance: Zobrist does not show up to have formally retired given that ending the ultimate 12 months of his 4-year agreement with the club final September.

“Maybe he’s trying out,” 3rd baseman Kris Bryant reported with a smile immediately after remaining astonished to operate into Zobrist Tuesday early morning. “He could nonetheless engage in. He’s 100 percent capable. He’s been executing it for so extensive. I really do not know his designs.”

The common Zobrist – who put in practically 4 months away from the staff last yr working with marital issues and family issues – did not place on a uniform Tuesday (as Lackey did) but is expected to be on the practice fields in uniform as a guest instructor/voice the relaxation of the week.

He was not accessible to media Tuesday.

“Just viewing him now and how peaceful he is would make me content,” Bryant claimed.

Drop the mic?

Bryant and teammate Anthony Rizzo were instant hits on national Television when they expended Monday’s spring game mic’d up for the ESPN broadcast, joking and chatting with every single other, the broadcasters and Angels supervisor Joe Maddon, although they ended up on the discipline and in the dugout.

“It was amazing,” Bryant reported. “It was the excellent time to do it. Spring instruction video games are a little a lot more laid-back, calm.”

What about the normal season?

“Probably not,” he reported. “I’m just thinking like somebody in the infield carrying out it and they are conversing and they boot a ball and you reduce the recreation. Imagine that.

“As substantially as it’s wonderful and the fans enjoy it, I just really do not know if it would operate. Perhaps if you had like a coach or anyone on the bench or a person that’s not definitely associated in the match that day.”

But, he added, “It was a person of the most enjoyment game titles I’ve played in baseball.”

Bullpen notes: Closer Craig Kimbrel will make his Cactus League debut Wednesday from the Reds and is anticipated to get seven or 8 appearances prior to breaking camp. … Still left-hander Brad Wieck, who underwent a catheter ablation early previous 7 days to accurate a coronary heart arrhythmia, has resumed mild throwing. He is not anticipated to open the period on time.