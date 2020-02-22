[earth-tremendous-welterweight-champ-patrick-teixeira-re-inks-with-golden-boy]

RINGSIDE 22/02/2020

Golden Boy is happy to announce that WBO Junior Middleweight Champion Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs) has prolonged his advertising agreement with the organization.

Teixeira will return on a Golden Boy stacked card from his mandatory challenger on a before long-to-be declared date.

Teixeira, who at first calls Santa Catarina, Brazil his dwelling, designed his experienced debut in August 2011 and produced an impressive undefeated history with 24 wins and 20 knockouts.

In January 2015, he signed a advertising arrangement with Golden Boy and confronted Patrick Allotey and Don Mouton in just the subsequent several months.

However suffering his 1st defeat versus Curtis “The Cerebral Assassin” Stevens in May well 2016, the 29-yr-old winner has remained undefeated given that then, capturing a planet title from harmful contender Carlos Adames in November 2019.

“I am extremely happy to re-indication with Golden Boy,” mentioned Patrick Teixeira. “Thanks to this excellent promotional firm, I was ready to accomplish my desire of turning out to be a planet champion, and I am grateful for all they have completed for me. I glance forward to return to the bring to protect my entire world title and keep on offering good fights.”

“Ever considering the fact that we signed Patrick Teixeira, we in no way missing faith in him because we knew his probable,” explained Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “And simply because Golden Boy is a manufacturing unit where by expertise is forged, we realized that quicker or later we’d information him toward his desire of turning out to be a environment champion. That is accurately what he did, demonstrating the specific chemistry that exists among us and our fighters. We connect with that loyalty.”