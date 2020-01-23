EarthGang / Dreamville – music video by Swivel

EarthGangs Olu and WowGr8 were hot during their 2019 campaign. The Dreamville duo was one of the best and most discussed projects of the year, including J. Cole’s rap menagerie Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Cole and Ibrahim Hamad recently helped hire the director’s cut of the above project. The expanded version has been expanded to include twelve titles, three of which have been added with the support of EarthGang. The MCs, also known as Johnny Venus (Olu) and Doctur Dot (WowGr8), also released Mirrorland. Both R.O.T.D.3 and Mirrorland were featured in Ambrosia For Heads’ top 15 albums in 2019.

While Mirrorland and Revenge… are unique in themselves, a track from the Spillage Village twosome “Swivel” was shown in both projects. The record itself is particularly interesting for the group as it was one of the first connections EarthGang played for J. Cole before he signed his Dreamville print in 2017. At the end of last year, E.G. performed a passionate rendition of the aforementioned single and their Mirrorland cut “This Side” for the video series “COLORS”. Today Olu and WowGr8 pamper themselves again and turn back to transform their powerful single into a similarly emotional music video.

The video is recorded in black and white at night. The camera follows as four children cycle down a dimly lit road before turning off into a dark, foggy forest. EarthGangs WowGr8 rhymes with the ominous production of veteran producer Bink! With a similar tribulation and a promise of survival. He spits “Ni ** a, let your head move / Trouble lurkin” around the corner. My Nick Alan, damn, I wish you had stayed at home / I learned to get the best out of the situation / No complaints, no more Xan, I leave the medicine alone / Dog, I swear to God, that I am changing for the better / F * ck, whoever had the courage to tell me that I am wrong. ”

As they continue into the forest, the foursome approaches a dark figure that has crouched in the brush. With the prose of WowGr8, which continues to enliven the scene, the group quickly realizes that they have encountered a cruel murder that is taking place in front of them. While three of the children are fleeing to a nearby property, one child is stunned as the dark, knife-wielding figure slowly approaches. After the three survivors discuss what to do with their boyfriend, the only woman in the group decides to withdraw despite a broken arm to help.

When the young girl finally arrives, she notices that her friend’s bike is covered in blood and paints the leaves in the immediate vicinity. In panic, she flees home to grab her backpack and weapon to get the situation under control. When she returns, the girl encounters another murder, this time on the street. After looking into the locked vehicle, she quickly drives on into the night.

To link the dark pictures, Johnny Venus enters and offers his own horror story. The Atlanta product rhymes: “Shit around my block where we flew a few souls around was nothing like you want / shit, it wasn’t beautiful, wasn’t paradisiacal / wasn’t light in a row, there were many nights on my own / mom had to work, dad had three jobs / no, we are not jamaicans, sir, but we were all robbed, hah / should have kept my head on a weave and bob / i would rather be dead than cry and to sob / So we solve every major problem with quick determination f * ck do we need a policeman? / That was a long time ago when Reagan passed the rock / Left us with a needle and a jump shot / Let the seconds count with the shots on your fingers. “Last year, J.I.D. was filming Stephen King’s Misery for his” 151 Rum “visual.

Heads can now catch EarthGang in a city near you as they continue their Welcome To Mirrorland tour.

