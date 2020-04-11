Earthjustice records suits seeking protection from shark types

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Earthjustice has filed a federal lawsuit against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claiming the agency failed to protect shark whip.

The lawsuit was filed April 2 in U.S. District Court in Hawaii on behalf of the Conservation Council for Hawai’i and Michael Nakachi, a native Hawaiian cultural practitioner, with the intention of forcing the National Fisheries Administration to take time-delay action. .. protect sharks from the oceanic types.

Named NOAA as a defendant, along with NMFS and Wilbur Ross in his official capacity as secretary

in the Department

Trading.

Oceanic sharks, or Carcharhinus longimanus, have historically been one of the world’s most abundant sharks, according to the lawsuit, but the population has declined significantly due to fishing pressure. Scientists estimate that in the Pacific Ocean alone, oceanic whitewash populations have declined 80% to 95% since the mid-1990s.

Although the sharks are protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, conservationists say an estimated 20,000 have been captured as denim shot by long-hatchery operating in the Pacific over the past decade.

The lawsuit states that despite years of data showing thousands of sharks are still being slaughtered as annual violence, NMFS failed to declare them as overfished, which would trigger protective action by the Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Council.

Moana Bjur, executive director of the Hawai’i Conservation Council, said in the release, “No protection exists to prevent fisheries from catching whitetail sharks in the sea.” “That needs to change if we are to prevent this incredible Apiz predator from disappearing. That’s why we’re going to court.”

By listing the shark as threatened in 2018, the lawsuit said, NMFS recognizes the over-dead status of the species, and that ongoing threat puts it on “a trajectory towards a high risk of the next foreseeable extinction.”

In addition, a quick action is required below

Magnuson-Stevens law, which Congress enacted prevents overfishing and rebuilds too much action, the lawsuit said.

Nakachi, who owns a local ocean recreation company, said the shark was a

sacred protector for his family for generations.

“It is time for the government to stop shark avoidance deaths,” said Nakachi in the release. “As a kahu mano (shark’s guardian) I feel a personal responsibility to speak up on this issue, but I believe we all share a duty to ensure the survival of this sacred creature.”

The lawsuit requires NMFS to take the necessary steps to “trigger the necessary protections as quickly as possible” no later than 30 days after the court order.