INDIOS, Puerto Rico – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s south coast, where previous earthquakes overturned homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. earthquake (1254 GMT) struck 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).

Another 4.6 magnitude earthquake was detected near the island about an hour later, according to the National Weather Service.

The Puerto Rico Power Authority said outages have been reported in much of southern Puerto Rico and teams are assessing possible damage to power plants.

Bárbara Cruz, a prosecutor who was in the southern coastal town of Ponce when the new earthquake struck, said debris from concrete had hit the sidewalk as the buildings collapsed.

“Everyone is on the street,” she said.

No injuries were reported in the immediate future.

The earthquake, which was originally calculated at a magnitude of 6.0, was the strongest earthquake to date since a magnitude 6.4 earthquake – the strongest to hit the island in one century – struck before dawn Tuesday, cutting the power across Puerto Rico and leaving many without water.

More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fear going home, and others cannot because of major damage.

Hundreds of earthquakes have rocked the island since the New Year, although most have been too light to be felt.

NASA reported Friday that the earthquakes had displaced the earth in parts of southern Puerto Rico up to 5.5 inches, based on satellite images before and after the temblors.

Víctor Huérfano, director of the Seismic Network in Puerto Rico, told the Associated Press that he is expecting more aftershocks following the last big one.

“This will revitalize an unstable situation,” he said, adding that the seismologists are studying the faults that have been activated. “It’s a complex area.”

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands of people remain in shelters and sleep on the sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. The lemonger killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the southwest region of the island.

