Earthquake in Turkey: death toll increases

The death toll from a major earthquake that shook eastern Turkey rose to 22 as rescue workers searched for people trapped under the ruins of collapsed buildings.

At a televised press conference near the epicenter of the quake in Elazig province, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said 18 people were killed in Elazig and four in neighboring Malatya.

Approximately 1,103 people were injured, 34 of them in the intensive care unit, but not in critical condition, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Approximately 1,103 people were injured, 34 of them in the intensive care unit, but not in critical condition, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. (PA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a mother and son who were killed while visiting the most affected areas. He warned people against repeating “negative” hearsay that the country was not prepared for earthquakes.

“Do not listen to rumors, listen to someone’s negative, opposite propaganda and know that we are your servants,” said Mr. Erdogan.

Various earthquake monitoring centers reported sizes from 6.5 to 6.8 for the earthquake that occurred on Friday at 8:55 p.m. local time near the town of Sivrice in the province of Elazig.

This was followed by 398 aftershocks, the strongest with the sizes 5.4 and 5.1, the disaster authorities said.

Rescue workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets when night temperatures in the affected areas fell below freezing. Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened to hundreds who had left their homes after the quake.

“The earthquake was very difficult. We ran desperately out of our house,” said Emre Gocer of the state news agency Anadolu when he and his family took refuge in a sports hall in Sivrice.

“We currently have no safe place to stay.”

On Saturday afternoon, Mr. Erdogan visited Sirvice and the city of Elazig, the provincial capital about 565 kilometers east of Ankara. The Turkish head of state promised state support for those affected by the disaster.

“We won’t leave anyone outside,” he said.