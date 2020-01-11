Earthquakes in Puerto Rico: a powerful shock shakes the island on Saturday morning

Loading...

INDIOS, Puerto Rico – A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s south coast, where previous earthquakes overturned homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck 8 miles south of Indios at a shallow depth of 6 miles.

The Puerto Rico Power Authority said outages have been reported in much of southern Puerto Rico and teams are assessing possible damage to power plants.

No injuries were reported in the immediate future.

It was the strongest quake to date since a 6.4-magnitude quake struck before dawn Tuesday, cutting power across the island and leaving many without water. More than 2,000 people remain in shelters, many fear going home, and others cannot because of major damage.

Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without electricity and water, and thousands of people remain in shelters and sleep on the sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. The lemonger killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the southwest region of the island.

