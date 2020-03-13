Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said on Friday that it’s easier to get an AR-15 rifle than a coronavirus test.

Now in America, it’s easier to get an AR-15 than a test kit for COVID-19.

– Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 13, 2020

You did not set out the steps for a coronavirus test, but the process for getting an AR-15 involves:

Go save to look for rifle Showing the proper identification to a merchant An FBI background check is underway In waiting period (if applicable) For example, in California there is a 10 day waiting period.

On February 19, 2018, Breitbart News denied the CBS News statement that it was easier to buy an “assault rifle” than bulk antiarrhythmic medicine in Florida. They made this claim days after a shooting at Parkland High School, in which an attacker killed 17 people with a rifle he acquired through a background check.

Purchasing a rifle of this type in Florida has a waiting period of three days.

