East African grasshopper swarms can affect several countries: UN agency

Swarms of desert locusts could devastate more countries in East Africa and threaten the livelihood of many more people, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Monday.

The swarms, first observed in December, have already destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of farmland in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia and are threatening food supplies for the worst locust invasion in 70 years.

“There are also other countries at risk, especially South Sudan, Uganda, Eritrea,” said Bukar Tijani, Assistant Director General of the FAO Agriculture and Consumer Protection Department.

FAO said that at least one locust swarm had already been seen in Eritrea, and several had also been observed in Oman and Yemen.

The United Nations has said that US $ 76 million is needed immediately to prevent the outbreak from spreading across East Africa.

Desert locusts are shown in the village of Lemasulani, Samburu County, Kenya on January 17. They can move around in swarms the size of a small town and destroy plant growth within hours. (Njeri Mwangi / Reuters)

Finger-length locusts invaded the region after unusually heavy rainfall in recent months, decimating crops in some areas and threatening millions of vulnerable people with a hunger crisis.

Within a few hours the grasshoppers can rid a meadow of much of the vegetation.

Discouraging task for spray aircraft

Only five aircraft are used in Kenya to spray pesticides – the only effective control, according to experts, as the authorities there are trying to stop the locusts from spreading to neighboring Uganda and South Sudan.

Even before the locust invasion, about 11 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya experienced food insecurity, and the swarms will aggravate the situation, the FAO said.

“That is why we must make every effort to prevent such a deterioration,” said Dominique Burgeon, director of the FAO emergency and rehabilitation department, during a visit to the Samburi and Kitui provinces, two of the 15 affected regions in Kenya.

“We know that these locusts … can cause enormous devastation not only in terms of crops, but also in terms of grassland and therefore affect the livelihoods of farming communities,” she said. “The only solution that works is spraying from the air.”

"There are nearly 12 million people who are seriously food insecure in the three countries now affected by locusts," said Keith Cressman, senior locust forecasting officer at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, as host Carol Off. "So this is really the last thing they need."

Conflict and chaos in much of Somalia make it impossible to spray pesticides by plane, the agency said in December.

The Somalia Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation said it had declared the locust invasion a national emergency.

Esther Kithuka, a farmer in Mwingi, Kitui County in eastern Kenya, said she was worried that grasshoppers would destroy their crops, and that a new growing season that would begin in April would be too short for meaningful production.

“We are very dependent on this season and we are afraid that the locusts will destroy our harvest and that we will remain hungry for October for the next harvest season,” she said.