East Bakersfield family shares fear of carbon monoxide poisoning

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A local family waits to be allowed to go home after a silent killer breaks into their home, carbon monoxide. The mother shares the frightening ordeal from which she narrowly escaped.

Flor Chavez says it was like any other night, but when she woke up, she knew something was wrong.

It was just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday when Flor Chavez woke up to work.

“I didn’t fall well, I felt dizzy,” said Chavez.

Moments later, her 7-year-old daughter also woke up ill. “She looked bad, she fell to the ground and started to pass out,” said Chavez. “

That’s when Chavez says she cried out for her son to call an ambulance. Flor said: “My other daughter came in and I noticed that she didn’t look well either, she told me that she did not feel well, in a few minutes, we feel wrong.”

Things have gotten worse.

“While I was trying to help my two daughters, I started to feel the symptoms. It’s like you need air, you can’t breathe, ”said Chavez.

When Kern County firefighters arrived at block 600 Bates Avenue, east of Bakersfield, they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the house.

Public information officer Andrew Freeborn told us about the deadly poisoning on Friday. “The thing to remember is that carbon monoxide is known as a silent killer, it is odorless, it is colorless and that is why the preferred and main method to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning is to have an alarm carbon monoxide in your home, “said Freeborn.

Freeborn says the Chavez house did not have a carbon monoxide detector. Firefighters suspect that a faulty wall heater could be the culprit.

Chavez and his two daughters had to be taken to hospital but have since been released and are waiting for PG&E to clear their new installed alarm.

Chavez added “sometimes we don’t know but it is very important to have the necessary detectors”.

Firefighters say carbon monoxide builds up in a home from sources like wall heaters, fireplaces, radiators, gas stoves, and gas ovens.

They invite you to never use your gas stove or oven as a heat source.