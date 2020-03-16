East Baton Rouge Libraries modify procedure hours owing to COVID-19

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH – All EBRP Libraries will adjust their several hours of procedure starting off Monday, March 16.

All areas are growing their effort to stop the distribute of the virus and will contain these techniques:

Effective Monday, March 16, Library several hours of procedure will be modified to allow for far more recurrent, sizeable cleaning.

All destinations will be open to the community from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday as a result of Saturday. At 12:30 p.m., all locations will be shut for cleansing, and Libraries will reopen to the community at 2:30 p.m. All locations will shut at 6 p.m. these times.

All destinations will be open to the general public from 3 right up until 6 p.m. Sundays.

Telephone reference and guidance with renewals and holds will be supplied for the duration of frequent several hours at every single site.

Travel By/Pickup Window support at the Principal Library and the Fairwood Department will have prolonged several hours, serving patrons all working day until eventually their normal closing time.

Employees will wash their fingers routinely.

Hand sanitizer is accessible for public use at numerous stations all through Library structures as provides continue to be offered.

Cleansing personnel will wipe down and sanitize tough surfaces consistently.

Huge packages and activities have been canceled.

Seating and entry to Library pcs will be adjusted to increase length involving patrons.

As hrs of operation shortens the community is encouraged to use the Electronic Library that is open up 24/7. You will be able to search countless numbers of e-textbooks, e-magazines, e-audiobooks, and stream music, films, documentaries, and concert events.