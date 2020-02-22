[east-chicago-person-charged-with-arson,-battery]

An Indiana guy is accused of choking his girlfriend, environment her apartment on hearth and scalding her son with hot water previously this thirty day period in northwest Indiana.

Frank Oliver, 63, faces various felony expenses such as aggravated battery, arson and strangulation, according to courtroom paperwork submitted Thursday in the Exceptional Courtroom of Lake County.

Frank Oliver Lake County Sheriff’s Office

East Chicago officers ended up dispatched Feb. 2 to the 3500 block of Guthrie Street following somebody hung up a 911 get in touch with, in accordance to an affidavit. A lady on the scene told officers her apartment was on fireplace and Oliver was within. Firefighters rescued him from the creating, and he was taken to St. Catherine Medical center in East Chicago for treatment method in police custody.

Before, Oliver and the female received into an argument when she came home late, prosecutors stated. He allegedly choked her, scratched her and pulled her hair before she was ready to run out across the courtyard to her mother’s condominium to get aid.

Her son, who was residing with his grandmother, told investigators his mom showed up about 10 a.m., and he went to her apartment to inquire Oliver to depart, prosecutors claimed. Even so, Oliver allegedly came to the doorway with a pot of sizzling water and threw it in the son’s confront, burning 17% of his human body and creating his skin to peel. Oliver then closed the doorway.

The girl read her son screaming and observed smoke coming from condominium, prosecutors mentioned. She and her sister threw bricks at a window and observed the blaze inside of.

Her son was taken to a healthcare facility in Chicago with 2nd-degree burns to his arm, arms, neck, deal with and upper body, prosecutors explained.

Fireplace officials uncovered damage in the course of the condominium and deemed it uninhabitable, prosecutors stated. Investigators established the fireplace was established intentionally.

Bail for Oliver was established at $65,000, in accordance to courtroom records.

