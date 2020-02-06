East Croydon evacuation: public urged to avoid city center as police investigate “suspicious vehicle”

Members of the public are urged to avoid downtown Croydon, after police investigated a “suspicious vehicle”.

Dingwall Road, George Street and East Croydon Station were cordoned off Thursday morning (February 6) as specialized officers investigate the abandoned silver vehicle on Dingwall Road.

East Croydon train station and nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution, while those in the area were asked to stay away.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “We are on the scene in East Croydon while our colleagues from Met Police are testing a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Large crowds are found in the city center due to evacuations

“The station has been closed and the trains do not stop there as a precaution.

“Thank you for your patience.”

No train stops at East Croydon station due to the incident, while several bus lines are also hijacked.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at 8:46 am on Thursday, February 6, to report a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

“Officers, including specialist officers, are on the scene and cords are in place.”

Dingwall Road and George Street have been cordoned off

Our reporter Ian Molyneuex, who is at the scene, said: “The scene on the cordon of George Street is very calm. Certainly no one panics.

“It is clear that some people are anxious to return. Uniformed officers and plainclothes officers guarding the cordon. Seem to offer public advice on the events.

“Lots of people just stand around and chat with each other. It’s a pretty surreal environment.”

