East Croydon evacuation: reports of controlled explosion while bomb disposal robot probes suspicious vehicle

A bomb-destroying robot was photographed near the suspect vehicle in downtown Croydon amid reports of a controlled explosion.

The robot, which is often used by police to investigate suspicious objects, can be seen next to the silver car, which was abandoned on Dingwall Road.

Police received a report regarding a “suspicious vehicle” at 8:46 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, and cordoned off large parts of the area as a precaution.

Dingwall Road and George Street have been closed, while East Croydon Station and surrounding businesses have been evacuated.

Unconfirmed reports have also reported a controlled explosion.

Part of Dingwall Road has been closed

(Image: Sumeet Vermani)

No train stops at East Croydon station due to the incident.

The woman who shared the photo of the bomb disposal robot said on Twitter: “S *** coming down to Croydon !!!! The robot has arrived !!!!”

She added: “Absolute chaos – responsible for closing the blinds and staying on one side of the building! So scary !!”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at 8:46 am on Thursday, February 6, to report a suspicious vehicle on Dingwall Road, Croydon.

“Officers, including specialist officers, are on the scene and cords are in place.”

A number of police vehicles are visible in the city center

(Image: Ian Molyneaux)

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “We are on the scene in East Croydon while our colleagues from Met Police are testing a suspicious vehicle in the area.

“The station has been closed and the trains do not stop there as a precaution.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Members of the public are urged to avoid the area while police are investigating the incident.

For updates on this developing story, you can follow our blog live here.

Are you on the premises? If so, you can contact us by sending an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

Want more news? Go to the My London home page.

.