East Croydon stabbed: MP for Croydon says murder of teenager put community in ‘cycle of fear’

It was a knife attack that shook Croydon in his heart.

Louis Johnson, 16, was fatally stabbed in East Croydon station during rush hour Monday afternoon (January 27).

The schoolboy was stabbed on deck by a man armed with a “machete”, witnesses said, and was heard “screaming for help” moments after the attack, which lasted about 40 seconds.

Louis died on the scene shortly after.

The death is the ninth murder that hit London this year and the second in Croydon, after the murder of Krasimir Kartikov, 60, on January 13.

Sarah Jones, MP for Croydon Central, has been an active campaigner in recent years trying to cut knife crime not only in Croydon, but in the rest of London.

Although she admits that knife crime in Croydon is decreasing, the Labor member called on the government to do more.

“The community is heartbroken by this terrible loss of a young life and our thoughts go out to the family,” said Ms. Jones to MyLondon.

“Croydon is such a wonderful place to live, we never expect to see this kind of tragedy. As we know, violence has doubled nationally and knife crime is at an all time high.

“Overall, stabbing crimes in Croydon are falling now, but yesterday’s tragedy shows that we still have a long way to go. A horrible murder like this can wipe out so much progress, replacing our community in a cycle of fear.

The photos show a strong police presence in place at the station

(Image: Samuel Green)

“We have made progress here in Croydon by securing more funding for the police, prevention work, community projects and the creation of a new violence reduction unit.

“But we have to do a lot more.”

Data from the mayor’s office for police and crime show that there were 167 knife attacks that injured Croydon in 2019.

Only seven other boroughs – City of Westminster, Hackney, Haringey, Lambeth, Lewisham, Newham and Southwalk – experienced more stab wounds last year.

The teenager was stabbed on the bridge inside the station

(Image: @ Smurphy2404)

However, the data shows that the probability of being stabbed in Croydon is lower compared to the other districts of the capital. Per 100,000 residents of Croydon, there were 43 knife attacks.

In comparison, in the city of Westminster, there were 69 knife attacks per 100,000 population.

Unsurprisingly, there have been more stab wounds in downtown Croydon than anywhere else in the past year, with 24 cases in Fairfield only. There were also 15 knife attacks in West Thornton and 13 in Broad Green.

There were no stabs at Old Coulsdon, Kenley and Park Hill & Whitgift.

Jones, who is the chair of the all-party parliamentary group on knife crime, says she is working hard to further reduce these statistics.

Witnesses reported seeing a man with a machete crossing the station

(Image: @ its_carrie2685)

“I work as hard as I can in Westminster, with young people and experts – campaigning up to Downing Street – and I have published research on the impact of school exclusions and cuts in services for young people” she said.

“It is so important to break the cycle of revenge for violence, which is why I am glad that we were able to bring Redthread to Croydon, which put young workers in A&E to respond to the victims of stab wounds and stop climbing. “

“But we need stronger action from the top of government to the heart of our communities. And we need to properly link local services, from police to schools to boards, to ensure that no children are left behind. goes through the cracks.

“The tragedy is, we know what works and we could reduce violent crime with the right money and projects. But our community has a hand tied behind it is back all the time as austerity hangs over our services police and our public services. ”

Croydon’s stabs by district in 2019

Fairfield – 24

West Thornton – 15

Large green – 13

New Addington – 11

Bensham Manor – 9

South Norwood – 8

Addiscombe East – 8

Woodside – 8

Thornton Heath – 8

Purley & Woodote – 6

Waddon – 6

Selsdon Vale and Forestdale – 6

Croydon Sud – 6

Norbury Park – 6

West Addiscombe – 6

Parts of East Croydon station remain sealed

(Image: SWNS)

Shirley North – 5

Selhurst – 5

Shirley South – 4

New Addington South – 4

Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood – 4

City of Coulsdon – 1

Purley Oaks & Riddlesdown – 1

Sanderstead – 1

Selsdon & Addington Village – 1

Norbury and Pollards Hill – 1

Vieux Coulsdon – 0

Kenley – 0

Park Hill and Whitgift – 0

Anyone with information about Louis’ death is asked to contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

