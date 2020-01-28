East Croydon stabbed: witness tells how 16-year-old victim was “stabbed in the face”

A 16-year-old boy murdered at East Croydon post seems to have been stabbed in the face, according to a young woman who witnessed the bloody consequences.

Louis Johnson was seen holding his face with his hands and covered in blood after this horrific incident.

The teenager was left sitting in a pool of blood and screaming in pain for several minutes before the emergency services arrived, the eyewitness said.

The commuter heard the teenager scream after she entered the ticket gates on the bridge where Louis was fatally stabbed in the station around 4:45 p.m. Monday, January 28.

The 20-year-old witness, who shuttled between jobs, said the boy appeared to have been stabbed in the face because his face and hands were covered in blood.

East Croydon station walkway where the teenager was stabbed (Photo – SWNS.com)

The passengers started to panic and were pushed back by security personnel who crossed the bridge in order to control the area at East Croydon station.

The witness, from East Croydon, said: “I just passed the ticket barrier and someone was screaming and screaming.

“I don’t think he was stabbed in the body, I think he was stabbed in the face because he was holding his face and he was bleeding from the face.

“At first I thought it was a joke, but then I looked and he had blood on his face and hands, so I don’t think he was stabbed in the body.

“He was walking away on his own. Then I thought he was hit in the face and broke his nose or something.

“He was walking towards me on the bridge. For a few seconds, nobody did anything, we were all in shock, then the people ran in a panic.

“I was about to step in to help him, but everyone started to run.

The stairs to the bridge where the attack took place remained cordoned off Tuesday morning (Photo – SWNS.com)

“Security personnel caught him – he could still walk and he sat in the station shouting and holding his face.

“They just left him sitting in a pool of blood and the people started to panic so they pushed them out of the way to control them and cleared the whole bridge.

“It took them (what seemed to be) about 10 minutes to come with (the) ambulance service and the police while he was screaming all the time in pain.

“He looked like a normal young man but it was hard to see because he was covered in blood.

“I thought he was over 16 because his screams were so loud. It’s so sad, I’m shocked.”

