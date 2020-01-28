East Croydon stabbing: a schoolboy shouted for help after being stabbed to death inside the station

A teenager who was stabbed to death at East Croydon police station “shouted for help” moments after being stabbed, said a witness.

Louis Johnson, 16, was fatally stabbed inside the busy rush hour station Monday afternoon (January 27).

The schoolboy was allegedly stabbed on deck by a man armed with a “machete”, the attack not lasting more than 40 seconds.

A witness, wishing to remain anonymous, entered the station through the ticket barrier at Ruskin Square around 4:30 p.m. and saw the consequences of the attack.

In a heartbreaking tale, she revealed that the victim had started to cry for help with blood on his face.

“I saw a young man in front of me with blood on his face and hands”

Just after the barriers inside the station, the witness looked up when she heard screams and saw the victim in front of her, bleeding.

“I crossed the barriers inside and heard someone shouting,” the woman told MyLondon.

“I looked up and saw a young man in front of me with blood on his face and hands.

“He didn’t look like he was stabbed. I thought someone hit him in the face when his hands were on his face.”

The teenager was stabbed on the bridge inside the station

(Image: @ Smurphy2404)

The commuter did not see the person who attacked Louis but said it soon became clear that he had been stabbed.

“About 30 security personnel came and started pushing people and controlling everyone,” she said.

“The bleeding guy took a few steps but sat down and hurt. He was screaming and there was blood everywhere.

“Security surrounded the boy and at this point he was still alive. He said nothing but just shouted.

“The ambulance then arrived and the paramedics treated it.”

“The attacker remains at large”

British transport police have launched an investigation into a murder and investigations by the investigation team overnight confirmed that Louis entered East Croydon station via the Ruskin Square ticket barrier at 4.30 p.m.

While on the bridge inside the station, Louis encountered the suspect, who immediately took out a knife and stabbed him.

Louis died on the scene shortly after. A post-mortem examination should take place in the coming days.

The police informed Louis’ family of his death and they are assisted by specially trained family liaison officers.

No arrests were made in connection with the murder.

The photos show a strong police presence in place at the station

(Image: Samuel Green)

Tuesday morning (January 28), the side entrance to Ruskin Square station was closed, as was the overbridge where the stab wounds took place.

Passengers on the station platforms were unable to access the upper deck due to medico-legal work carried out and were invited by station staff to use the exits on the other side of the station.

The elevators at the end of the station were not in service due to the closure of the upper deck.

At least two construction workers were seen patrolling the station, while several staff members kept the ramps sealed leading to the bridge.

“Insane assassination”

Detective Inspector Sam Blackburn, who heads the construction investigation, said, “It was a senseless killing at an extremely busy time of the day, and my thoughts are with Louis’ family during this painfully difficult time.

“For such a young adolescent, losing your life under these circumstances is truly devastating, and I would like to reassure everyone that a thorough investigation is under way.

“With that in mind, we continue to ask anyone with information to contact us urgently. The incident ended in 40 seconds, but I know many other passengers or members of the public would have seen what happened. If you have not yet spoken to the police, please contact us.

Police in front of the station

(Image: @ Smurphy2404)

“Above all, if you have images of cellphones or dashboard cameras from the East Croydon area just before, during or after the attack – we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

Did you know Louis? If you would like to contribute a tribute article in his memory, please send an e-mail to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com

