East Croydon stabbing: a teenager spent the day as a “target on foot” before being stabbed to death inside the station

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in the East Croydon station during rush hour spent the day as a “target on foot” after escaping another attempt at his life that morning.

Louis Johnson told friends that he was set up at 11 a.m. on the morning of his death, when he ended up with a torn Gucci clutch after a fight with a stranger.

The 16-year-old was on his way to a Young Offender Team (YOT) meeting in Battersea where staff offered him a £ 50 Tesco voucher if he returned home before 6 p.m., friends said.

He was supposed to be taking a taxi but decided to go home and was fatally stabbed at East Croydon station in an alleged machete attack around 4:45 p.m. the same day.

His death was likely due to a postal code war, according to friends who said that Louis was considered an “opportunity” to have lived in Tooting and Lewisham before moving to South Norwood.

Best friends Mia and Ashanti, who had known Louis since high school at the age of 11, laid flowers on the scene today (Tuesday, January 28).

Victim “knew he was going to lose his life”

The teenager was stabbed on the bridge inside the station

They said that Louis would have been delighted to go home and give the good Tesco to his mom who was “his whole world” and who would have been in his thoughts before his death.

They described him as a loving and caring person who raised people by making faces and loved making lots of money in every way possible.

Ashanti, 16, from Catford, said, “When he told us in the morning, I was scared and didn’t know what to do. We wanted to know who did it but he said he didn’t know.

“We know he was afraid for his life and he knew he was going to lose his life.

“He said that someone came to talk to him at around 10 or 11 am and something was wrong and they laid hands on him and his Gucci clutch was torn.

“The YOT team gave him a £ 50 Tesco voucher to be home before 6 p.m. and he was stabbed at 4:46 p.m.

“He should have taken the train to Norwood Junction to give the good Tesco to his mom.

“He would have been happy to take care of his mom. She was the only person he really cared about. He cared about his friends but his mom was his world.

“I saw a photo of him on social media after it happened and it broke my heart. You don’t expect to stay in bed and find out that your friend is dead.

“It’s difficult, it happened less than 24 hours ago. Other friends of the school are sad but do not have the strength to come here today. “

Louis was “installed”

The photos show a strong police presence in place at the station

Best friend Mia said Louis was clearly targeted by a man carrying a machete in a stupid postal code war.

The 16-year-old from Lewisham said, “The person had a machete, knowing clearly that he was targeting Louis.

“The police think they are doing everything they can to stop the crime with a knife, but it is so easy to buy a machete online in five seconds and click and recover.

“Louis would never approach anyone he was unsure of. If he knew something was going to happen, he would get out of the situation. He was installed.

“He was the tallest and skinniest person ever and they stabbed him with a machete. It would have crossed him directly.

“It was probably just postal code wars and it’s also stupid. We live in 2020 and there are always people who carry a knife, trying to prove that they are a big bad person.

“Louis lived in Tooting and Lewisham before moving to South Norwood and people probably saw it as an opportunity but he was a living person and a loving person.

“He was on the label recently and the YOT team just wanted him to be safe. He has come so far.

“He used to be a badly behaved child and this year was his year to step up his game and prove that everyone was wrong. We are 28 days in January and now he’s gone.”

“He just wanted to succeed in life. He liked to make money in every possible way.

“He just wanted to live a peaceful life. Everyone just wants to get out of the streets and feel like they can go home safely. “

“The nicest and sweetest person”

Parts of East Croydon station remain sealed

Friends remember that Louis made faces to make people laugh and that he was always a shoulder to lean on.

Mia, who saw Louis a few days before his death, said, “We went to school together, and then started talking again in September after losing contact.

“I saw him the other day when he went to get his hair cut and he was so glad he did.

“We talked every day on SnapChat. He was always there for everyone, he could upset your eyebrows and make you laugh.

“He was happy to take care of his mom and the nicest and sweetest person.”

UK transport police said they were looking for two people and confirmed that a knife was used in the attack.

Mark Lawrie, commander of the southeast sector, said, “We are pursuing solid lines of inquiry and have video surveillance footage at the scene.

“There are two people we are looking for.

“We can confirm that the weapon that was used was a knife.

“There will be a strong police presence in the region and this will continue over the next few days.

“We have a multi-layered strategy based on CCTV footage, the serious and serious crimes unit and the family liaison officers.”

