[east-croydon-station-named-the-worst-in-britain-for-drunks-triggering-coach-delays]

East Croydon has been named the worst station in Britain for the numbers of incidents of drunks, disorderly people, and trespassers resulting in delays to trains.

Assessment of Network Rail facts shows that extra than 1,400 trains throughout all Croydon stations were delayed because of people today who experienced drank too a great deal alcoholic beverages, had been disorderly, or were being trespassing on train strains in the 12 months to August very last yr.

That’s only on the lookout at delays induced by incidents at railway stations utilised by passengers, so the determine would very likely be even increased if trespassing at depots, sidings and other sections of the keep track of was provided.

The figures display that 181 distinctive incidents throughout the a variety of stations in the borough of Croydon brought on one,411 trains to knowledge hold off – main to a blended 100.4 several hours truly worth of shed time.

Station Incidents Trains impacted Hrs of delays East Croydon 96 454 33.nine Purley 30 187 15.4 Norwood Junction 20 441 27 Selhurst 17 265 20.8 West Croydon 15 56 2.7 Sanderstead 3 8 .five

In accordance to a report by the overall body, numerous of the delays are caused by bodily abuse and fighting.

Other explanations incorporate rowdy and intoxicated soccer supporters, folks taking shortcuts that guide on to railway strains, and people today going trackside to retrieve things that they have dropped.

The worst station for drunk, disorderly and trespassing delays was East Croydon.

The 96 incidents there led to 454 trains becoming delayed – placing passengers back again 33.nine hrs.

That was adopted by Purley (30 incidents, 15.four hours), Norwood Junction (20 incidents, 27 hrs), and Selhurst (17 incidents, 20.eight several hours).

Nationally there have been 140 times value of rail delays in the 12 months to August past year simply because of drunk and disorderly people today or trespassers.

A report by Network Rail last August uncovered that trespass on the rail community is a important generator of delays – and that trespass disruption has improved appreciably for the last six yrs.

It said: “Alcohol and journey fraud are substantial contributing factors toward railway disruption.

“Groups of youths are committing trespass offences in the spring/summer at superior influence disruption places in line with financial institution and university vacations.”

Seeking nationally, East Croydon was followed by Birmingham New Street (95 incidents, 1.9 times), Clapham Junction (93 incidents, two days) and York (87 incidents, 1.1 days).