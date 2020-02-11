East Feliciana’s deputy, who was involved in fatal shootings, is on trial on Tuesday

EAST FELICIANA PARISH – Last October, 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield was killed after stealing food from a gas station. On Tuesday, a large jury will decide whether the alleged shooter will be prosecuted or not.

The person who is involved in the fatal shots is Glenn Sims, a deputy from the East Feliciana community.

According to the investigators, after Whitfield stole the food, Sims tried to arrest him with a warning shot.

It is believed that Sims then ran to Whitfield and tried to snap his hoodie, but his gun went in Whitfield’s direction and hit and killed him on the scene.

After Whitfield’s death, the small community of Ethel was shaken.

Whitfield’s family and friends told WBRZ that the 31-year-old was suffering from a mental illness and was considered harmless by many in the community.

Attorney Ben Crump represents the Whitfiend family in court and told WBRZ that he hoped justice would prevail on behalf of Whitfield’s family.

“We want full justice,” said Crump. “Full justice for Christopher Whitfield. Not just criminal justice, we want civil justice. We want this sheriff’s office to be fully accountable for the law.”

Sam D’aquilla District says he is considering filing a second-degree murder charge against Simms.

In any case, the grand jury has to decide whether Sims will be charged at all.