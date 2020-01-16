East Garfield Park traps 5 wounded

Three boys and two men were shot Thursday in a barber shop in East Garfield Park on the West Side, authorities said.

Two people entered Gotcha Faded barbershop around 6.15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, looked around and walked back, the Chicago police said. Then they shot into the store from outside.

An 11-year-old boy was hit in the back, abdomen, and left arm, police said. Another boy, 16, was shot in the hip, while a third, 12, was hit in the knee.

They were taken to the Stroger hospital, where their circumstances were stabilized, the police said.

Relatives who had waited in Stroger refused to comment.

Two men, 30 and 40 years old, were also affected, the police said. The older man was beaten in the thigh and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and the younger man brought himself to the Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Their circumstances were stabilized.

A toddler was also in the barber shop when the fire broke out but was not hit, police said.

“We have to do something about this violence.” Said deputy chef Ernest Cato at a press conference on the spot. “This must be a collaboration with the community and organizations. This is no longer tolerated. “

Detectives reviewed video on the spot, police said.

