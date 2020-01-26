East London arrested and searched after being stabbed

A man was taken to hospital after being found with a leg injury in east London.

Police say an order under section 60 has been authorized for the borough of Newham from 4:55 p.m. Sunday January 26 at 7:00 a.m. Monday January 27 after the incident.

The London ambulance service called the police on Sunday at 3.10 p.m. for the stabbing of Sutton Court Road, Newham.

When officers and paramedics went to the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a leg injury.

The injured was transported by ambulance to an East London hospital for treatment.

His condition is not fatal.

At this early stage, there were no arrests.

(Image: Google Maps)

Section 60 is used by police to assist them in making arrests and searches, a tactic designed to help remove weapons from the streets and ultimately save lives.

Anyone who has witnessed this incident has information is asked to call 101 or Tweet @MetCC citing 4396 / 26JAN or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

