east-nashville-fires-soccer-mentor-brian-waite-soon-after-nine-3-time

Shut Welcome to the 2nd season of The Bootleg, offered by Farm Bureau Wellbeing Strategies. The Bootleg is a weekly reside higher university soccer demonstrate on Tennessean.com that airs at seven p.m. on Tuesdays. Nashville Tennessean

East Nashville has parted techniques with the school’s soccer mentor.

Brian Waite stated in a textual content message that he was instructed by faculty officers that the university “would like to go in a different route with the plan.”

East Nashville concluded 9-three in 2019, slipping to Pearl-Cohn in the 2nd round of the Course 3A football players.

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Last SlideUpcoming Slide

Study far more afterwards on Tennessean.com.

Attain Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.