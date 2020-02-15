[east-nashville-household-fireplace-kills-a-single-particular-person,-critically-injures-an-additional]

Shut

The Nashville Fireplace Division claims a person human being was killed and an additional was critically injured in a residential hearth in the Rosebank space of East Nashville early Saturday morning.

In a four a.m. post on its formal Twitter account, the hearth section explained investigators have been at the home and the scene was staying cleared. No division personnel had been wounded even though combating the fireplace.

The critically injured human being was transported to a area clinic. The particular person who died has not been publicly determined at this time. No other data was supplied.

