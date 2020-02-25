[east-timor-pm-resigns-just-after-political-coalition-collapses]



FILE Image: East Timor’s Taur Matan Ruak speaks through a joint news convention at Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, Portugal September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

February 25, 2020

DILI (Reuters) – The prime minister of East Timor has sent a letter of resignation to the president, he said on Tuesday, as the small Southeast Asian country faces new political instability just after the collapse of a coalition supporting him in parliament.

“I have despatched a (resignation) letter to the president,” Taur Matan Ruak advised reporters just after meeting President Francisco Guterres.

He stated he was well prepared to keep in office till the resignation was approved, so as “to ensure authorities things to do in our country”.

