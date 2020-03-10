East Valley Large University college student arrested for applying brass knuckles in battle, deputies say

March 10, 2020 2:31 PM

March 10, 2020

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 16-12 months-outdated East Valley Significant University scholar is dealing with felony assault fees for reportedly utilizing brass knuckles in the course of a struggle on Tuesday.

In accordance to a launch from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Business office, the incident began more than the weekend when a 17-year-previous university student challenged the suspect to a combat in excess of Snapchat.

The battle was “planned” for Monday, but the suspect did not go to college until eventually Tuesday.

Deputies explained the instigating college student approached an additional college student and offered him $100,000 to battle in his put. That student, who is also 16 many years aged, willingly recognized and commenced preventing with the suspect.

According to deputies, the suspect pulled out brass knuckles and hit the victim in the again of the head. A 15-yr-old witness ended up tackling the suspect to halt the fight.

A college useful resource deputy was then able to identify the suspect as he tried to go away, deputies reported. The SRD described the suspect had blood on his arms when he was detained.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Middle for second-diploma assault.

Faculty officers are now reviewing the steps of all learners included in the incident to decide if there will be administrative self-discipline.

