[Eastbound Lanes of Sunset Push to Near Feb. 28 for Repairs]

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– If your commute usually takes you down Sunset Travel, there is a site visitors improve to be conscious of this 7 days.

In accordance to Town of Columbia Drinking water officials, the Eastbound lanes of Sunset Generate underneath the Interstate 277 overpass will shut Friday, February 28 at 7: 00 pm for sewer repairs.

The lanes are scheduled to re-open on Monday, March two.

West certain lanes will stay open, say metropolis officials.

Automobiles from the I-277 off ramp will be suitable transform only toward North Major Avenue.