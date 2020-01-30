EastEnders acknowledges London’s knife crime crisis in hidden message

As we all know, knife crime is a deadly and widespread problem in London.

Almost without fail, a person will be stabbed and even killed in the capital each week as the violence involving knives continues.

And in tonight’s episode of EastEnders (January 30), the brutal epidemic was acknowledged in a hidden message.

At the 19th minute of the show, Bobby Beale runs from his house, through Bridge Street Market and towards The Minute Mart.

Read more

Related Articles

In the corner of the screen, another person appears in the market and reads a copy of the local newspaper The Walford Gazette.

Only half of the title of the first page can be read, but it says: “Fear of residents as the third stab”, and is accompanied by a photo of a police cordon signals a report that three people were recently stabbed in Walford.

Then the paper stays in place for a few seconds while Sonia Fowler appears in the foreground before the show moves on to another scene.

The Walford Gazette contained a very important message

(Image: BBC)

This is not the first time that EastEnders producers have recognized the current knife crime epidemic in the capital.

In May 2018, teenager Shakil Kazemi (played Shaheen Jafargholi) by was killed as part of a highly publicized knife crime story, and was devastating to watch.

The murder plot was produced in partnership with Brooke Kinsella MBE, a former EastEnders actress whose brother was murdered after being stabbed in June 2008 in Islington.

Read more

Latest news from EastEnders

EastEnders is broadcast every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One.

.