[eastenders-actors-share-sweet-messages-and-reminiscences-as-they-rejoice-35th-anniversary-of-the-bbc-soap]

EastEnders officially celebrated its 35 yr anniversary on Wednesday (February 19) as the exhibit carries on to air specific spectacular episodes to mark the milestone.

The initial-at any time episode, named Poor Previous Reg, aired on BBC One on February 19, 1985 and the display has come to be an icon to British television at any time due to the fact.

Each individual week tens of millions of viewers tune in to observe the newest drama unfold from Albert Sq. wherever residents face the pleasures and perils of day-to-day lifestyle, enjoy and loss.

Tragedy will also strike all through Friday’s (February 21) anniversary episode as just one Walford neighborhood will not be returning home from the doomed boat bash as the vessel begins to sink.





Tragedy is about to strike Albert Sq.

In the meantime, EastEnders actors both equally outdated and new, have taken to Twitter to share personal messages in celebration of the show’s 35th birthday.

Preeya Kalidas, who performed Amira Masood, gushed: “Happy 35th Anniversary @bbceastenders A exhibit that all the family members cherished seeing although having dhal & rice when I was a child, so you can consider the response when I explained to them I was likely to be portion of this legendary clearly show and be cheated on.”

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played primary woman Mel Owen, commented: “Delighted birthday @bbceastenders 35 a long time old. This week so much has been exceptionally gripping and I really feel incredibly very pleased of all included.#pleased35theastenders.”

Ricky Norwood (Fatboy) reported: “Happy Birthday @bbceastenders !!! #EastEnders35 !!! You never appear a day more than 25… Happy to once call you residence! And function with Fammmmily!! To all my castmates I ship major (enjoy) #ToManyMore.”

Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor) commented: “Satisfied 35th anniversary @bbceastenders thank you for obtaining me!! I sense honoured to be portion of these kinds of an iconic show and laughing daily with this sort of wonderful people today x.”

“Happy 35th birthday to our astounding clearly show @bbceastenders. It’s a joy each day. X,” included Ben Mitchell star Max Bowden.

“So 35 decades ago right now @bbceastenders burst onto our screens. I loved this girl, she gave me so a great deal. Content Birthday EastEnders! #marythepunk,” commented Linda Davidson (Mary the Punk).

“Pleased Birthday @bbceastenders many thanks for the memories. X,” explained Aaron Sidwell (Steven Beale).

EastEnders airs on BBC One particular each and every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.