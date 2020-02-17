[eastenders-enthusiasts-place-large-‘blunder’-as-walford-people-vacation-to-doomed-boat-bash]

EastEnders 35th anniversary episodes kicked off tonight (February 17) as all the citizens of Walford headed to a boat get together on The River Thames.

Celebrating The Queen Vic profitable the award for the greatest pub in London, Mick and Linda Carter have been rewarded with a shindig and anyone was invited.

On the other hand, the full knees up was doomed as just one human being was established to make their maker.

As the episode kicked off the Albert Sq. locals all boarded a coach outside of The Vic to vacation to the party boat at Tower Hill in front of Tower Bridge, which is about a 20 moment journey away by road.





It was all of a sudden daylight as Walford people arrived on The Thames

(Graphic: BBC)



When the mentor left Walford it was daylight and when they arrived at the Thames it was absolutely night time time and eagle-eyed viewers ended up remaining baffled at the time difference.

Around on Twitter one particular viewer stated: “Nicely that was a speedy coach excursion to the social gathering boat #EastEnders.”

A next included: “How did it go from 3.30pm and daylight to pitch black in the mentor journey time from Walford to the Thames? #EastEnders @bbceastenders.”

A third commented: “#EastEnders It was light-weight when the mentor established off and about 5 seconds later on, it is dark when the group get there at the boat lol.”

“This is why I like #EastEnders they took mentor from East London to get to the Thames. Shoulda had them finding messy on the Tube, tends to make no feeling to reserve a coach for that length at all”, added a person perplexed fan.

EastEnders airs on BBC A person each and every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday