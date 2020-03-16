EastEnders enthusiasts urge domestic abuser Gray Atkins to help save Whitney Dean immediately after shock discovery

Whitney Dean has been rotting in prison considering that confessing to the police she accidentally killed her stalker Leo King.

Creepy Leo experienced been spying on his victim Whitney from the attic and expended days starring down into her bedroom by a gap in the ceiling.

Whitney has no plan Leo experienced been viewing her right before he eventually introduced an assault which led to him being stabbed to loss of life.

In the meantime, solicitor Grey Atkins has been experience the force to battle for Whitney’s freedom in order to continue to keep his job and in a second of rage attacked Chantelle Atkins in the course of Thursday’s EastEnders episode (Thursday, March 12).

As a terribly hurt Chantelle remains fearful of what kind of temper her spouse will arrive dwelling in, Gray abruptly created a discovery forward of Whitney’s next bail hearing later on in the 7 days.

He hunted all over Whitney’s bedroom for clues which can aid with her release and as he laid back disappointed on her mattress, he appeared at the celling and found the gap.

Gray then climbed into the attic and uncovered Leo’s hiding place which incorporated numerous photographs of Whitney, so could this lead to Whitney’s liberty?

EastEnders viewers rushed to Twitter to praise abusive Grey for his disovery.

One person explained: “Go Gray. Go conserve Whitney. @bbceastenders #EastEnders.”

A second commented: “Yaaas, Grey ultimately found Leo’s spying spot #EastEnders.”

A 3rd added: “Have to give it to Grey, he is ideally bought Leo now and Whitney will be produced before long Clapping fingers sign. Have to concur with Keegan.”

“Grey is insane but he is a person of hell of a law firm”, extra one more.

EastEnders airs each and every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday