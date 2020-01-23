EastEnders fans greet Sharon “Queen of Vengeance” as Phil Mitchell is arrested

Sharon Mitchell has been walking around Walford like a damsel in distress since her affair with Keanu Taylor was revealed over Christmas, and Phil Mitchell therefore kicked her out of the family home.

Since then, she has vowed to take revenge on Phil and her son Ben for the role they played in the murder of Keanu.

But of course, Sharon is fully aware that Keanu is still alive and in the EastEnders episode of Thursday evening (January 23), she took over from her ex-husband.

After Linda Carter revealed that she was drunk on Keanu earlier in the week, Sharon wasted no time in obtaining evidence to “ prove ” Keanu’s death, and his plan finally came to fruition.

Sharon taunts Ben and Phil Mitchell before police arrive and arrests them

(Image: BBC)

Martin Fowler’s burner phone contained a video of the shot Keanu, which was fully installed, and Sharon cleverly found the device, containing all of the “ evidence ”, hidden in Martin’s hangar during the award.

Phil realized that Sharon was the one who picked up the phone and called her at the Arches. A confident Sharon showed up to confront Phil, soon followed by the hair.

As a result, Callum Highway looked in horror and Sharon looked proud as Ben and Phil were arrested on suspicion of Keanu’s murder.

And fans of the BBC soap opera wereted no time on Twitter to show their support for Sharon and greet her as a “queen”.

One person said, “After her hellish Christmas, Sharon abandoned her grief hoodie. She rose like a beautiful Phoenix from the Mitchell flames to demand revenge. We are a queen back from #EastEnders.”

A second said: “Sharon, queen of revenge! #EastEnders.”

A third added: “Sharon proving once and for all that she is the queen of his mansion and Phil. Tish totally owned this episode #EastEnders.”

“Queen Sharon strikes #EastEnders again,” said a spectator.

“Love the smugness of Queen Sharon #Eastenders,” added another.

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

