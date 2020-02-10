EastEnders fans spot major mistake as scary Leo hasn’t eaten or used the toilet since spying on Whitney

Leo King’s obsession with Whitney Dean has gotten out of hand as he hides in the attic of his house to spy on him day and night.

Frightening scenes terrified viewers as Leo watched his distant lover through a hole in his bedroom ceiling since Tuesday (February 4).

And although the anticipation of stalking the stalker puts us in trouble, EastEnders fans have spotted a huge flaw in the plot.

Since Leo is in the attic, he has only left once, it was during the episode tonight (February 10), to approach Whitney with a knife while she was sleeping on his bed, he didn’t even jump to the bathroom or make a cheese sandwich in the kitchen.

Leo King tracks Whitney Dean who has no idea he is hiding in the ceiling of his house

(Image: Jack Barnes / BBC)

Her inability to use the restroom, eat and hide in the attic of the whole family living in Dot Branning’s house without getting caught has sparked much debate online.

A spectator said: “Can someone explain to me how Leo entered Dot’s attic without anyone noticing? I can even climb into my own attic without all the neighbors hearing the crash / bang / wallop going up … #Eastenders. “

A second added: “Leo has been in the attic for days, how the hell does he remain unknown? He must be using the toilet .. # Eastenders.”

Read more

Latest news from EastEnders

A third joked: “Leo has been in the attic for the past week. Surely he needs the #EastEnders toilet.”

“What I want to know is how does Leo survive so long in the attic without food or water ?? #Eastenders,” questioned a suspicious bystander.

“#Eastenders How Leo didn’t die in this attic for almost a week without food, water and toilets,” added another.

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

.