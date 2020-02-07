EastEnders icons Angie and Den Watts make a surprise appearance in tonight’s episode

Angie and Den Watts were the first owners of The Queen Vic when the show launched on February 19, 1985.

And as a nod to the show’s next 35th anniversary, the iconic duo made an unsuspecting appearance in tonight’s EastEnders episode (February 6).

Life-long friends, Sharon Mitchell and Ian Beale, remembered the former residents of Albert Square who have come and gone over the years.

This included old images of Pauline and Arthur Fowler, Lou Beale, Michelle and Mark Fowler as well as photos of Ian and Sharon as a teenager.

Angie and Den Watts were Sharon’s adoptive parents

(Image: BBC)

Ian also showed a photo of Angie and Den Watts in The Queen Vic to Sharon, who was the adopted daughter of the convicted couple.

And EastEnders viewers loved it.

On Twitter, a fan said: “Obsessed with Pauline, Lou and Angie making a #EastEnders appearance.”

Read more

Latest news from EastEnders

A second addition: “Den & Angie #EastEnders”, followed by a love-struck emoji.

A third commented: “Angie, Lou, Den, Pauline and Arthur. Good times #EastEnders.”

“#Eastenders Den and Angie. Never forget Christmas 86,” added another fan.

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

.