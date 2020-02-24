[eastenders’-keanu-taylor-actor-shares-lovely-las-vegas-picture-pursuing-soap-exit]

Keanu Taylor was previous found in EastEnders seeking bloodied and bruised as he produced an psychological goodbye to mum Karen Taylor and headed for Walford East Tube station through Friday’s episode (February 21).

His exit from Albert Square arrived following he watched Dennis Rickman die following the tragic boat occasion. Shortly later on he was also rejected by a heartbroken Sharon Mitchell who experienced just supplied delivery to Keanu’s little one boy.

Viewers of the soap will unquestionably miss out on Keanu’s drama in Albert Square, and scraps with the Mitchell loved ones, as he’s reportedly now still left the BBC One particular cleaning soap.

But will not be concerned, actor Danny Walters who performed Keanu appears to be like like he’s using a considerably wanted holiday break in The us and appears to be like worlds aside from his very last look in EastEnders.

Just times after his Keanu Taylor exit, Danny shared a gorgeous getaway selfie with his 200k Instagram followers alongside with the caption: “Route 66 to Las Vegas”

Danny has trimmed his beard and there is not one speck of blood on his encounter as he cruises along Route 66 in an convertible auto en route to Las Vegas.

He’s mainly residing the aspiration.

Enthusiasts of the soap star were being speedy to comment on his handsome appearence, a single human being reported: “Wow you search definitely incredible as ever have a fabulous time.”

A second added: “Who gave you the appropriate to look this very hot?!”

A third pleaded: “Occur back again! You’re just a single of my favourite actors.”

It’s presently unfamiliar if Danny Walters has plans to return to EastEnders nevertheless you can hold up to day with the actor by next him on Instagram listed here.

EastEnders airs on BBC 1 each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday