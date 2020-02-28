[eastenders’-maisie-smith-seems-worlds-apart-from-tiffany-butcher-in-stunning-images]

Maisie Smith is famed for her purpose as Tiffany Butcher (now Baker) on EastEnders , the daughter of loud-mouth Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer).

But off-monitor magnificent Maisie is also getting a tremendous star throughout social media.

The 18-year-previous has almost 500,000 follows on Instagram as she frequently uploads flawless selfies, shares photos of her making the most of nights out with fellow cast users and gives cleaning soap enthusiasts an insight into her everyday living.

And in her latest snaps, Maisie seems worlds apart from her Albert Square character.

Donning a Calvin Klein crop best, a denim jacket and a pair of tight trousers, Maisie winked and trapped her tongue out, in advance of posing for a far more severe fell-length photo.

She shared the string of amazing shots on Instagram, writing: “Really do not cha wish yo gf was a FREAK like me #PussycatDolls #urockedmyworld.”

Fellow EastEnders stars had been brief to comment on the snaps, Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell) explained: “Yes lady” adopted by a sweet emoji.

Co-star Louisa Lytton, who performs Ruby Allen, also replied: “I essentially do.”

Maisie has performed Tiffany in EastEnders because 2008 earning her a youngster when she joined.

Tiffany is at this time in turmoil as move-sister Whitney Dean is banged up for the murder of stalker Leo King.

In tonight’s EastEnders (February 28) Karen Taylor will encourage son Keegan with an idea to cheer his wife Tiffany up, but does it go to plan.

You can follow Maisie Smith on Instagram in this article.

EastEnders airs on BBC One particular just about every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday