EastEnders’ Max Bowden shares cheeky picture celebrating Ben Mitchell’s birthday

Cleaning soap star Max Bowden took to social media on Saturday (March 21) to rejoice a really unique occasion.

He cheekily wished his EastEnders character, Ben Mitchell, a content birthday in a pleasurable post shared with his 44,000 followers.

The amusing announcement bundled a handsome photograph of Bowden putting on Ben’s popular patterned jacket together with a humorous remark.

He reported: “Satisfied birthday Ben Mitchell you bloody nightmare. Dun alf like ya mate.”

Followers of Bowden rushed to remark on the playful article, one human being stated: “Your my favorite actor who has performed Ben so significantly! Joyful Birthday to him.”

A second extra: “What a day to have a birthday! Just can’t see Ben following the policies for lockdown.”

A 3rd mentioned: “Happy Birthday Ben you bloody icon!”

“Delighted Birthday Ben, Max Bowden is good as Ben, I’m always looking forward to seeing what Ben is going to do next. Extended may it proceed. Eastenders”, gushed a different lover.

Ben Mitchell was born to Kathy Beale and Phil Mitchell on March 21, 1996 with Bowden sensationally playing the role because 2019.

Ben is at this time having difficulties with his listening to right after hitting his head next the tragic boat crash in February exactly where his brother Dennis Rickman died.

Though viewers will have to wait around a small lengthier to see if Ben recovers from the incident as EastEnders has been forced to postpone filming and shut down creation pursuing the coronavirus pandemic.

This also signifies the BBC will now take out two episodes from our screens just about every 7 days.

The soap is filmed about 6 to eight weeks in progress and so far there has been no confirmation on just how extended filming has been postponed for.

Episodes will now only air Mondays at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

