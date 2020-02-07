EastEnders Offers Dream Job To Lucky Fan To Write For Show

Do you know EastEnders thoroughly and do you dream of being part of all the exciting drama?

Well, look no further as fans now have the perfect chance to work on their favorite soap.

The BBC hires a lucky person to join the EastEnders team and help create, develop and write story ideas.

The idea of ​​helping to decide the fate of the condemned love rat Keanu Taylor makes us weak on our knees.

According to the role description, candidates must have extensive experience in editing dramatic scenarios, story editing, storytelling or writing, preferably on a long drama.

As a screenwriter, you will have to generate and write the planning and commissioning document within strict deadlines, create story ideas and high-level scenarios, in accordance with EastEnders.

The job posting, which is listed on the BBC website, explains in detail the importance of a writer on the production of the show.

He states: “Through great writing and attention to detail, the show successfully balances grainy realism with high drama and entertainment to keep its millions of dedicated viewers coming back for more, on screen and online. , every week.”

If you happen to get the job, please write to Tom Hardy as Mick Carter’s longtime lost cousin – we would be forever grateful!

