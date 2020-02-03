EastEnders Quiz: Can you name these characters from the very first episode?

EastEnders first aired on BBC One on February 19, 1985 – yes, 35 years ago this month.

While our favorite soap has seen so many characters come and go over the years, there are still original residents living in Albert Square to this day.

The very first episode was based on Reg Cox who was found almost dead in his seedy apartment by his neighbors before dying in hospital, which kicked off a major police investigation into the murder.

Read more

Latest news from EastEnders

This murder plot set the tone for the future of the soap opera as the series saw very hard-hitting storylines, outrageous affairs, shocking moments and of course more drama than we could ever imagine.

But do you remember those 19 characters who appeared in the first episode of EastEnders?

Take our quiz here and score over 15 to be a true Walford fanatic!

Question -1 of 18

Score -0 of 0

Who is this EastEnders legend seen for the first time as the owner of Queen Vic?

Leslie Grantham played Den Watts

(Image: Fiona Hanson / PA Wire)

Thank you for taking this quiz

You scored points

Replay the quiz

Let us know your score in the comments or tweet us @MyEastEndersFans

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

.