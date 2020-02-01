EastEnders Quiz: Do you remember Dirty Den well?

Dennis “Den” Watts was the very first owner of The Queen Vic and the first character to make a dramatic return from the dead.

The late actor Leslie Grantham appeared in his role as “ Dirty ‘Den’ ‘in the opening scenes for the first episode of EastEnders which aired on February 19, 1985.

The character had an unforgettable love-hate relationship with his first wife Angie but devoted himself to his adopted daughter Sharon Watts (Mitchell).

And who can forget the scandal surrounding Den’s biological son, Dennis, and his relationship with Sharon.

On February 23, 1989, Den was allegedly killed after being involved in a criminal organization before reappearing a few years later.

EastEnders is broadcast on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

.