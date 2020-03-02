[eastenders-quiz:-how-perfectly-do-you-know-the-branning-spouse-and-children?]

Albert Square has been home to some very spectacular family members – and the Brannings are in the best tier of scandal.

Carol Jackson, sister to Max, Jack and Derek, very first arrived in Walford back in 1993. Other users have before long followed over the years producing them one of EastEnders’ major tribes.

As an extension to the Jacksons and Cottons, the relatives just retains on growing – in addition you may well have missing depend of how numerous youngsters Jack has fathered since he landed in the Sq.!

Examine Far more Most current EastEnders Information

Even though the clan has noticed some quite testing moments in the course of the past number of decades which includes a variety of tragic deaths, how can we overlook Bradley’s demise as his total relatives, which includes wife Stacey Slater, viewed on in absolute horror? Sob.

But how considerably can you remember about the Brannings?

Effectively, acquire our quiz here and locate out!

Dilemma –1 of 10

Rating – of Jack Branning is the organic father to how many small children?



Scott Maslen celebrates 1000th episode as Jack Branning

(Picture: BBC/Scott Maslen)

3

four

one Many thanks for using part in this quiz

You scored



Replay quiz



Permit us know your rating in the remarks or tweet @MyEastEndersFans .

EastEnders airs on BBC A single each individual Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.