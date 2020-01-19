EastEnders Quiz: How well do you know Billy Mitchell?

Billy is often considered the “sweetest” member of the Mitchell family at EastEnders.

On his luck, Billy does not own any of the alpha male tenants like his tough cousins ​​Phil and Grant, and is considered to be the weakest link in their clan.

But let’s not forget that it was a nasty job when we got to Walford. However, over the years, Billy has finally upgraded himself to be a nice guy who tries his best to lead a successful life.

West Ham fan Billy, played by Perry Fenwick, will go above and beyond to please anyone in his family, but sometimes finds himself caught up in all dramas.

So how many Billy Mitchells do you remember over the years? Well, take our quiz here and find out.

Billy cheated on Honey, which ended their marriage, who did he cheat with?

EastEnders airs on BBC One every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

.