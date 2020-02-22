[eastenders-quiz:-how-well-do-you-try-to-remember-the-owen-family-members?]

When Mel Owen (Healy) to start with arrived in EastEnders during the 90s, she soon grew to become a sought immediately after woman with the likes of Ian Beale falling at her feet.

But her romantic relationship with spouse Steve Owen bought more drama than we could hold up with as he turned a murderer, drug addict and a community gangster in the East End.

Right after Steve’s unexpected loss of life in 2002, a expecting Mel fled Walford with piles of Phil Mitchell’s income and headed for the Portuguese hills wherever she would elevate her doomed son Hunter.

When mom and son returned to Albert Sq. in 2018 they the two finally achieved their maker in tragic gatherings.

Hunter died in September 2019 following a gun siege in The Queen Vic, then two months afterwards a heartbroken Mel was killed in a street incident.

The Owens’ record and legacy spans around decades, but how a lot do you keep in mind of the family members?

Consider our quiz underneath and locate out.

