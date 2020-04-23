EastEnders Spoilers: Fall of the Horror, Whitney Missing and Callum’s Discovery

(Photo: BBC)

Because Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is missing, pressure is being exerted on Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) in EastEnders – and this puts Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) on the line of fire, and things are getting worse.

Elsewhere, Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) approaches Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson), but when Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) tries to impress her, the disaster strikes.

Monday, April 27

Gray is stunned when he learns that Whitney is missing, and when Sonia finds a letter from Whitney, they assume she has fled. When Gray’s boss arrives, everyone embraces, but what is the truth?

When Chantelle tries to cheer up the gray, and Suki questions Chantelle’s dedication to her work, but Kheerat intervenes.

Patrick surprises Sheree with a trip to Trinidad, but Isaac’s gift makes him feel uncomfortable, and when Patrick tells the truth, Isaac is suspicious.

Dotty feels pressure to make some cash, but rejects Ian. After Phil refuses to raise, Dotty flirts with Peter, and Bobby is gutted.

Linda notices Phil in her alcohol support group, while Mitch asks Mick about the future of Vic. Lola and Jay support Callum, waiting for the results of his police assessment.

Callum makes a shocking discovery, Shirley gives tough love to Phil, and Kathy encourages Bobby to spend time with Dotty.

Tuesday, April 28

(Photo: BBC)

Pressure is growing on Gray, and Chantelle tries to remain calm. When he later grabs her, Chantelle loses connection when the power goes out – and she is locked up with Kheerat …

Peter discovers Bobby’s affection for Dotty and inspires his trust. Bobby tries to buy laughing gas from Dotty, who refuses. Later, Bobby falls and Dotty is terrified.

Linda is adamant that she will not return to the support group, leaving Mick and Shirley frustrated, while Denise senses Patrick’s mood, while Isaac demands the truth.

