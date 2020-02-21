[eastenders-spoilers:-walford-resident-verified-useless-as-tragedy-strikes-boat-party]

EastEnders’ gripping 35th anniversary particular episodes came to conclusion this night (February 21) as just one resident is verified lifeless.

All week viewers have witnessed Walford’s very best collect on a boat for a party celebrating The Queen Vic’s triumph of currently being the Very best Pub in London.

Even so, as everybody received into the occasion spirit and cruised down the River Thames, issues took a extraordinary flip for the worse as the boat crashes leaving numerous folks trapped underneath deck of the boat.

Significantly speculation has been encompassing who will reduce their lifestyle as tragedy strikes and its finally occur to conclude.

As all people struggled to evacuate the vessel to basic safety, some residents fought for their life as they drowned in the Thames.

Ian Beale experimented with to help save Dennis Rickman who he had earlier locked in a room down below deck.





Sadly, Dennis Rickman (Mitchell) was pronounced lifeless at the scene as paramedics battled to preserve the youngster just after he had drowned.

Sharon Mitchell gave beginning to a infant boy and was informed the information her son is useless by ex-lover Keanu Taylor.

EastEnders airs every single Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC A person.