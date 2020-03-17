EastEnders stars clearly show support for domestic abuse survivors following harrowing plot

In excess of a number of months EastEnders viewers have witnessed Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) struggling abuse at the arms of her husband Grey (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Despite the fact that on the exterior Grey appears to be charming, lovable and the doting father to his two kids he has a really dim side at the rear of closed doorways.

He’s resorted to violence much more than at the time in the direction of Chantelle and in Thursday’s episode (March 12) he launched a brutal assault against his wife as she feared for her lifetime.

Chantelle has been suffering in silence despite the fact that her dad, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), is developing suspicious of Gray’s shifty behaviour.

Across social media the EastEnders cast are showing their aid for domestic abuse survivors as they back a campaign to encourage victims to “talk out”.

The EastEnders Twitter account said: “Present your assist for survivors of domestic abuse. You should share you #spEEkout photo with us at #EastEnders. Stand with Chantelle.”

Over on Instagram Grey Atkins actor, Toby-Alexander Smith, also shared a photograph with a concept of motivate prepared on his hand.

Toby captioned the image: “Demonstrating my guidance for survivors of domestic abuse. You should share your #spEEkout picture too. Stand with Chantelle. #EastEnders. @bbceastenders.”

Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, Tanya Franks, who performs Rainie Branning, Clair Norris, who performs Chantelle’s sister Bernie Taylor, Lorraine Stanley who plays Karen Taylor, Milly Zero who is Dotty Cotton and Kellie Brilliant who performs Linda Carter all also showed their assistance with photos posted to their social media.

Immediately after the soap stars shared their significant messages across social media, supporters began also demonstrating their assistance.

You also can share you #spEEkout image on Twitter or Instagram using #EastEnders.

If you require info or aid, please take a look at Motion Line for get in touch with data.

EastEnders airs on BBC 1 each and every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday