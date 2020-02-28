[eastenders-supporters-location-enormous-‘blunder’-as-sharon-mitchell-mourns-dennis’s-demise-in-the-queen-vic]

Due to the fact Dennis Rickman’s tragic dying at the boat crash last Friday (February 21), Sharon Mitchell has been going for walks close to Walford heartbroken and overcome with grief.

She’s finding it particularly tricky coming to conditions with her son’s sudden demise and has even thought of suicide.

Sharon has also welcomed her new child boy into the entire world who was born as Dennis died in a heartbreaking change of occasions.

In tonight’s EastEnders episode (February 28) Sharon headed into The Queen Vic and questioned Ian Beale on the gatherings that led up to Dennis’s loss of life.

Browse More Hottest EastEnders Information

He unsuccessful to tell greatest pal Sharon he is partly to blame for Dennis’s passing and in its place lied ahead of hurrying off into the pub toilets (in accurate Beale type).

Shirley Carter then joins Sharon at her table for an unlikely coronary heart to coronary heart and the pair manufactured a toast to Dennis.

Having said that, viewers of the cleaning soap spotted anything alternatively peculiar about Sharon’s consume.

When she initially picks up her glass to drink from it – the glass is evidently practically vacant, then a split second later on the glass was whole as she usually takes a sip.





Sharon picked up a glass that was 50 percent complete and was viewed ingesting from a total glass a split second later

(Image: BBC)



EastEnders viewers had been amused by the blooper and lack of continuity, with a single enthusiast tweeting: “Sharon picks up near vacant glass but then beverages a total one particular. Miracles do happen #EastEnders.”

A next extra: “Any individual else discover Sharon picked up an vacant glass and it was whole when she drank? I need a person of these kind of eyeglasses myself #EastEnders.”

A third commented: “Humorous how Sharon picked up a 50 percent vacant glass and then drunk out of a total glass #EastEnders.”

“@bbceastenders who else discovered Sharon buying up an empty glass ingesting a toast with Shirley and placing a entire glass to her lips? #EastEnders”, questioned one more viewer.

“The countless glass of G&T! #EastEnders #continuity #blooper #sharon”, additional yet another amused viewer.

EastEnders airs on BBC Just one every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.