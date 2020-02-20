[eastenders:-the-7-most-likely-characters-to-be-killed-off-in-boat-tragedy]

EastEnders’ 35th anniversary specials are in total swing and a person Walford resident is set to meet their maker.

A person character will not survive the doomed boat get together as it crashes on the River Thames – but who will be killed off?

The Queen Vic landlords Mick and Linda Carter have been awarded a bash on a boat for wining the Pub of the 12 months contest.

And as Albert Square’s finest get to cruise along the Thames, activities have taken a turn for the worst.

All through Monday and Tuesday’s episode (February 17 and 18) viewers have previously seen the boat crash and flood with numerous characters making a run to basic safety, whilst many others are trapped down below deck and submerged in water.

But who will go down with the boat?

Let us choose a look at some inhabitants who could be probably killed when the boat get together reaches a climax in the course of Friday’s (February 21) episode.

Mick Carter





Some EastEnders lovers was convinced Linda could cost-free her trapped leg

(Impression: BBC)



As the boat crashed through Monday night’s episode Mick went to locate his having difficulties spouse Linda as her foot grew to become trapped in kitchen area gear.

Mick, who won’t be able to swim, tried his finest to no cost Linda and scream for assist but the place before long became flooded in scenes which echoed that of hit motion picture Titanic.

Linda Carter





Could Linda Carter drown?

(Picture: BBC)



Linda Carter was very last observed seeking to preserve her head above the water as the boat flooded.

It really is also notable that Linda is drunk as she was seen guzzling down alcoholic beverages and knocked herself unconscious as the boat crashed before waking up and realising she’s in difficulties.

Her foot was wedged concerning kitchen devices and husband Mick is striving to help save them each. It can be so far unfamiliar if the pair attained security that means a person of them could be misplaced endlessly.

Study More Most up-to-date EastEnders Information

Dennis Mitchell





Dennis s trapped on the lessen deck of the boat

(Impression: BBC)



Ian Beale trapped Dennis in a locker room underneath deck soon after finding the youngster was driving the vile abuse son Bobby has been experience the rift of.

The businessman hit Dennis prior to banishing to the space, despite the fact that Ian did go back for him when he realised the boat was in trouble.

Ian so considerably has not freed Dennis as the boat turns into flooded and he’s remaining surrounded by h2o with no way out.

Ian Beale





Ian Beale appears as through he is drowning in the River Thames

(Picture: BBC)



At the starting of Tuesday’s episode Ian Beale appeared as while he was drowning in the River Thames right before the story flashed back to 7 hrs earlier.

For the duration of the episode Ian fled to the reduce deck immediately after the captain announced the boat requires to be evacuated owing to an crisis.

He scrambled to totally free Dennis soon after locking him in a locker room – which is being flooded. But Ian dropped the keys to the doorway as the lights went off and he could not discover them.

In the meantime the youngster pleads to be freed as Ian is witnessed strolling absent from the doorway as drinking water swirls all-around him.

Will he go again for Dennis and will he make it out of the floods?

Tina Carter





Does Tina Carter check out and obtain Mick on the boat crash?

(Impression: BBC)



Soon after the boat crashed Tina built a swift exit to security and with persuasion from Max, Jack and Denise she boarded a lifeboat.

Having said that, Tina pleaded with employees on-board the boat to know where her brother Mick is. She screams his title as she stands on the inflatable raft but does she go again for him?

Keanu Taylor





Phil and Mitchell are all imagined to be on the doomed boat get together together with Keanu Taylor

(Picture: Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)



Keanu Taylor has returned to Walford to avenge the Mitchells and has kidnapped Callum Freeway.

Viewers are yet to see Ben Mitchell, his dad Phil and Keanu Taylor on the boat. Nonetheless, formal spoilers counsel all 3 people are on-board and a gun shot has been listened to on the boat.

Keanu is also unaware Sharon Mitchell is in labour with his newborn.





For all the hottest EastEnders gossip, spoilers, quizzes and nostalgia from MyLondon, just like our dedicated Facebook web site. We will convey you the hottest from the soap so you never ever miss a detail. You can also stick to us on Twitter.

Bex Fowler





Bex Fowler was observed in a negative way as the boat crashed

(Impression: BBC)



Ahead of boarding the boat, Bex took some prescription drugs which have had a incredibly destructive affect on her.

She was past noticed having difficulties to get on her ft as the boat crashed and has not nevertheless made it to safety.

Could she go overboard?

Who else could be the target?

A range of Walford people are also on the riverboat and in a twist the victim could be one particular of the following: Tracey the barmaid, Kush Kazemi, Whitney Dean, Kat Slater, Patrick Truman, Phil Mitchell and Ben Mitchell.

Sharon Mitchell is also in threat as she has absent into labour at the funeral parlour but is evidently in difficultly as Kathy Beale desperately attempts to assistance her.

Let us know your predictions by tweeting us @MyEastEndersFans

EastEnders airs on BBC A person each individual Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday